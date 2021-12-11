Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for $16 bln Nuance deal

The U.S. software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, the latest in the tech industry, comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of takeovers by tech giants and acquisitions where nascent start-ups and potential rivals are shut down.

Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions for healthcare customers.

The U.S. software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 21, declined to comment. Microsoft also declined to comment.

The company is also in preliminary discussions with the U.K. antitrust agency CMA ahead of a formal request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The deal has already received the regulatory green light in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple Inc's virtual assistant, Siri, serves 77% of U.S. hospitals.