ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft says ‘uninstall option’ for Recall in Windows 11 update is a bug

Published - September 03, 2024 11:50 am IST

Microsoft will now preview Recall in October after having made changes to the feature by giving users the chance to opt out of it instead of the initial default mode

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft has admitted that the latest update to Windows 11, which showed that the new Recall feature can be uninstalled, is a bug.  | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft has admitted that the latest update to Windows 11, which showed that the new Recall feature can be uninstalled, is a bug. The company has confirmed that the issue will be fixed in an upcoming update. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The change was spotted last week in the latest 24H2 version of Windows 11, with KB5041865 showing that users have the ability to easily uninstall Recall from the Windows Features section. However, Microsoft has responded to The Verge saying that the feature was incorrectly listed as an option. 

The Recall AI feature gained unfavourable attention after security concerns were raised around it. The feature takes screenshots of every task a user performs on a system and was initially supposed to be launched at the Copilot Plus PCs event in June. 

Microsoft’s controversial Recall AI feature will be available from October

But the company delayed the feature after it was criticised. Microsoft will now preview Recall in October after having made changes to the feature by giving users the chance to opt out of it instead of the initial default mode. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They will also be encrypting the Recall database which will contain the snapshots and users will have to authenticate through Windows Hello. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US