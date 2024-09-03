Microsoft says ‘uninstall option’ for Recall in Windows 11 update is a bug

Microsoft has admitted that the latest update to Windows 11, which showed that the new Recall feature can be uninstalled, is a bug. The company has confirmed that the issue will be fixed in an upcoming update.

The change was spotted last week in the latest 24H2 version of Windows 11, with KB5041865 showing that users have the ability to easily uninstall Recall from the Windows Features section. However, Microsoft has responded to The Verge saying that the feature was incorrectly listed as an option.

The Recall AI feature gained unfavourable attention after security concerns were raised around it. The feature takes screenshots of every task a user performs on a system and was initially supposed to be launched at the Copilot Plus PCs event in June.

But the company delayed the feature after it was criticised. Microsoft will now preview Recall in October after having made changes to the feature by giving users the chance to opt out of it instead of the initial default mode.

They will also be encrypting the Recall database which will contain the snapshots and users will have to authenticate through Windows Hello.