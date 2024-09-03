GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft says ‘uninstall option’ for Recall in Windows 11 update is a bug

Microsoft will now preview Recall in October after having made changes to the feature by giving users the chance to opt out of it instead of the initial default mode

Published - September 03, 2024 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft has admitted that the latest update to Windows 11, which showed that the new Recall feature can be uninstalled, is a bug. 

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft has admitted that the latest update to Windows 11, which showed that the new Recall feature can be uninstalled, is a bug.  | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft has admitted that the latest update to Windows 11, which showed that the new Recall feature can be uninstalled, is a bug. The company has confirmed that the issue will be fixed in an upcoming update. 

The change was spotted last week in the latest 24H2 version of Windows 11, with KB5041865 showing that users have the ability to easily uninstall Recall from the Windows Features section. However, Microsoft has responded to The Verge saying that the feature was incorrectly listed as an option. 

The Recall AI feature gained unfavourable attention after security concerns were raised around it. The feature takes screenshots of every task a user performs on a system and was initially supposed to be launched at the Copilot Plus PCs event in June. 

Microsoft’s controversial Recall AI feature will be available from October

But the company delayed the feature after it was criticised. Microsoft will now preview Recall in October after having made changes to the feature by giving users the chance to opt out of it instead of the initial default mode. 

They will also be encrypting the Recall database which will contain the snapshots and users will have to authenticate through Windows Hello. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.