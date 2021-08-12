Microsoft, SAP India launch tech skilling programme for underserved young women

The duo aims to skill 62,000 women students in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, web design, and digital marketing.

Microsoft and SAP India have launched a joint skilling programme for empowering young women students from underserved communities to build careers in technology.

The duo aims to skill 62,000 women students in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, web design, and digital marketing, according to their joint statement.

“As we rapidly move towards a digital economy, the skills of the future will look very different from the skills that are needed today. Digital fluency will not just be a competitive advantage but a necessity to qualify for jobs,” Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

TechSaksham will offer a core curriculum to understand the application of technology and activity-based engagements to implement the skills under expert mentors, to help with job readiness.

Besides, students will also get an opportunity to showcase their work to business leaders and experts from local industries, helping establish early linkages with industry ecosystems.

The initiative aims to train 2,000 students for employment in tech-related jobs, and provide internships, and micro-entrepreneurship opportunities in the first year of implementation, the statement said.

It also plans to train 1,500 teachers and enable trained faculty to support over 50 students in a year, impacting 60,000 – 75,000 students, it added.

TechSaksham will partner with the AICTE Training and Learning Academy-ATAL and State Collegiate Education departments, to support the professional development of faculty at participating institutes. And it will be implemented by Edunet Foundation.