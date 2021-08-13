Microsoft rolls out updates to Snipping Tool, Calculator app

The new visuals for the Snipping Tool in Windows 11. | Picture by special arrangement.

13 August 2021 15:17 IST

The new updates to Snipping Tool, Calculator, Mail and Calendar apps are rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel first.

Microsoft has rolled out updates to several built-in Windows 11 apps, the first set of improvements in the latest operating system.

Microsoft has replaced the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps with a new Snipping Tool app that combines the feature of both the apps.

In the new Windows 11, users can take a screenshot using the WIN+SHIFT+S keyboard shortcut. It will give options such as Rectangular Snip, Freeform Snip, Windows Snip, and Fullscreen Snip to let users pick the kind of output they want.

The company noted that if notifications are tuned off or Focus Assist is on, users will not see a notification pop-up after the taking a screenshot. It aims to fix this in a future update.

The new tool has been made to match Windows theme, and users can choose theme independently in the new setting page for Snipping Tool.

Microsoft has made minor updates to its calculator app as well. Calculator has been rewritten in C# to allow more people to contribute to it through GitHub. Similar to Snipping Tool, Calculator also includes a new app theme settings that will let users set the app in a theme different from Windows.

Besides, Mail and Calendar have been updated with rounded corners and to make the apps feel part of Windows 11.