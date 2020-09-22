Microsoft rolls out redesigned digital Xbox store

The company said the new online store loads twice as fast as its previous version, in less than two seconds.

Microsoft on Monday unveiled its redesigned digital Xbox store to all users after its private launch to insiders last month.

The new Microsoft Store on Xbox experience has a new storefront loading dramatically faster than its predecessor.

“The new store will give you a much smoother experience in all aspects, whether you are looking to sign up for Xbox Game Pass, searching for the next must-have game, finding the newest blockbuster for movie night or setting up filters to ensure your children are seeing appropriate content,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The company added that the new online store loads twice as fast as its previous version, in less than two seconds. Users can now see the difference between versions of a game in the store, and follow games their friends are playing.

Microsoft has updated user experience to navigating the store, making it easier to scroll through titles, categories and pages. Additionally, saved cart feature will let users check prices.

The company has prohibited anonymous logins. It has filtered content that will block materials above set rules. The new store’s screen will show full ratings information, including ‘ask to buy’ feature that will notify a user when purchases are about to be made.