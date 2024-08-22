GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft revamps reporting on business units, offers clarity on AI benefits

Microsoft on Wednesday restructured how it reports results for its business units, moving some search and news advertising revenue under the Azure cloud-computing unit

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:50 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:39 am IST

Reuters
The changes led to a restatement of revenue growth at these divisions for the last fiscal year and a revision to its forecast for the September quarter [File]

The changes led to a restatement of revenue growth at these divisions for the last fiscal year and a revision to its forecast for the September quarter [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft on Wednesday restructured how it reports results for its business units, moving some search and news advertising revenue under the Azure cloud-computing unit as the tech giant looks to offer investors a clearer picture on AI contributions.

The company said it was also moving revenue from the AI and speech technology services Nuance to its productivity business, which is home to the Office suite of apps, including Word and PowerPoint.

The changes led to a restatement of revenue growth at these divisions for the last fiscal year and a revision to its forecast for September quarter.

The rejig comes as big tech companies, including Microsoft, face investor pressure to show that the billions of dollars they have been investing in AI would pay off.

Microsoft 365 anti-phishing measures can be bypassed, finds study  

Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

The company reported slowing growth in its cloud business in July, but had said it would accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2025.

The company now expects intelligent cloud revenue to be between $23.80 billion and $24.10 billion, compared with its prior expectations of $28.6 billion and $28.9 billion.

Microsoft also cut quarterly forecast for its more personal computing segment to between $12.25 billion and $12.65, compared with its earlier expectation of $14.9 billion and $15.3 billion.

However, it raised productivity and business processes outlook to between $27.75 billion and $28.05 billion, compared with $20.3 billion and $20.6 billion.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.