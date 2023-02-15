February 15, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Microsoft, on Tuesday, retired its Internet Explorer browser, permanently disabling it through an Edge update on most versions of Windows 10, according to a report from The Verge.

With the update, Microsoft Edge will make sure users can no longer launch Internet Explorer 11 on most versions of Windows 10.

However, the underlying technology that powers Internet Explorer, the MSHTML and Trident engine, will continue to remain supported. With its Chromium-powered Edge browser being set as default in Windows 11, the report shared.

Microsoft had been trying to retire its Internet Explorer browser for nearly 8 years now, labelling it a compatibility solution for businesses rather than a browser for daily use.

The company officially retired Internet Explorer last year, removing support for Internet Explorer 11. Microsoft at the time also launched its Edge browser for users.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also introduced its new AI-powered version of the search engine Bing, which uses OpenAI’s technology to answer search queries with comprehensive responses from the chatbot on a limited basis.

The company has been revamping its search engines and browsers in an effort to lead a new wave of technology reshaping how people gather information.