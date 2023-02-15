HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft retires Explorer after decades of service, permanently disables it on Windows 10: Report  

Microsoft had officially retired Internet Explorer withdrawing support for Explorer 11 last year in favour of its Edge browser

February 15, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Microsoft retired its Internet Explorer browser, permanently disabling it through an Edge update.

Microsoft retired its Internet Explorer browser, permanently disabling it through an Edge update. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Microsoft, on Tuesday, retired its Internet Explorer browser, permanently disabling it through an Edge update on most versions of Windows 10, according to a report from The Verge.

With the update, Microsoft Edge will make sure users can no longer launch Internet Explorer 11 on most versions of Windows 10.

However, the underlying technology that powers Internet Explorer, the MSHTML and Trident engine, will continue to remain supported. With its Chromium-powered Edge browser being set as default in Windows 11, the report shared.

ALSO READ
Google’s Bard fails to enthuse investors, stocks tumble 8% after new ad

Microsoft had been trying to retire its Internet Explorer browser for nearly 8 years now, labelling it a compatibility solution for businesses rather than a browser for daily use.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company officially retired Internet Explorer last year, removing support for Internet Explorer 11. Microsoft at the time also launched its Edge browser for users.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also introduced its new AI-powered version of the search engine Bing, which uses OpenAI’s technology to answer search queries with comprehensive responses from the chatbot on a limited basis.

ALSO READ
Google Bard | An enigmatic ChatGPT rival

The company has been revamping its search engines and browsers in an effort to lead a new wave of technology reshaping how people gather information.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.