ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft recovery tool to find and remove CrowdStrike malware released

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Microsoft has released a custom recovery tool for users affected by the global outage after a CrowdStrike software update gone wrong

The Hindu Bureau

The WinPE tool can help in finding the malware and removing it [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft has released a custom recovery tool for users affected by the global outage. The WinPE tool can help in finding the malware and removing it. The malware is estimated to have hit nearly 8.5 million devices globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recovery tool comes with two repair options to help IT admins expedite the recovery process. To use the tool, admins will need a Windows 64-bit client with at least 8 GB of space, administrative privileges on this device, a USB drive with at least 1 GB of storage, and a Bitlocker recovery key, if required. A note on the USB drive: All existing data on this USB will be wiped and will be formatted automatically to FAT32.

CrowdSrike-Microsoft outage: Top 5 things to know

IT admins can reboot impacted Windows devices in Recovery Environment (recommended option) or Safe Mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To use Microsoft’s recovery tool, IT staff need a Windows 64-bit client with at least 8 GB of space, administrative privileges on this device, a USB drive with at least 1 GB of storage, and a Bitlocker recovery key if required. It should be noted that you will need a USB flash drive that is 32GB or smaller, as otherwise you will not be able to format it with FAT32, which is required to boot the drive.

The signed Microsoft Recovery Tool can be found in the Microsoft Download Center. The link to the Microsoft Download Center is in this blog post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US