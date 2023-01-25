Microsoft probes outage issues into Teams, Outlook services in India

January 25, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Microsoft Corp. said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage, which left thousands of users in India unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

