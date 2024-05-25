Microsoft plans to remove Cortana and WordPad apps with upcoming updates  

Microsoft, in its latest build of Windows 11, plans to end support for Cortana virtual assistant, Tips and WordPad apps. The company behind Windows earlier announced the removal of the Cortana standalone app from Windows 11 in a preview build for Insiders, released in early October.

“Please note that Cortana, Tips and WordPad are removed after upgrading to Windows 11, version 24H2. These apps are deprecated,” the Windows Insider Program shared in a blog post.

While WordPad has been available as an automatically installed app on Windows for 28 years, since 1995, and as an optional Windows feature since the release of Windows 10. Cortana was made available for Windows users in 2015 as part of an update for Windows 10.

Along with the removal of Cortana and WordPad apps, Microsoft said it is “evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar.”

Microsoft over the years has removed apps from Windows and has made them available for download via the Microsoft Store. Five years ago, the company removed the classic Windows Paint app which was later available for download on the company’s official store.

Earlier in November, Microsoft announced it would deprecate the Defender Application Guard for Office and the Windows Security Isolation APIs, just two years after it was rolled out to Microsoft 365 customers.

