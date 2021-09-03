Microsoft partners with National Institute of Open Schooling to build customised classes

Microsoft will provide a customised tech platform for NIOS with live classes and labs, recorded sessions, remote proctored exams and assessments along with skill-based courses and certifications.

Microsoft has partnered with India’s open schooling platform, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), to build customised classes, labs and sessions. The institute was established in 1989 by the Ministry of Education, and a year later, it was authorised to test and certify learners of pre-degree level courses.

Microsoft will provide a customised tech platform for NIOS with live classes and labs, recorded sessions, remote proctored exams and assessments along with skill-based courses and certifications. Students across NIOS will also have access to digital courses on technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cyber security and data sciences.

This platform for NIOS will be built on the Microsoft stack of Teams, M365 and Azure.

“Technology is playing a bigger role than ever in transforming education, improving learning outcomes and better preparing students for the new world of work," said Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India.

