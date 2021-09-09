Microsoft, OYO team up to digitally transform the travel industry

09 September 2021 17:36 IST

The businesses will have access to OYO’s latest technology to manage their guests’ experience, and run operations seamlessly along with Azure’s security and scalability.

Microsoft and OYO have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to co-develop next-gen travel and hospitality products and technologies.

The duo plan to develop solutions using Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities that will be geared to benefit clients who operate small and medium hotel and home storefronts across the world.

“This alliance with Microsoft will accelerate the deployment of our products in the hands of small businesses we work with, allowing us to create even more impact through an integrated technology ecosystem available on the cloud for businesses in the remotest corners of the world,” OYO Hotels and Homes, Global COO and CPO, Abhinav Sinha, said in a statement.

As part of this alliance, OYO will develop Smart Room experiences for travellers on its platform, including premium and customised in-room experiences, such as self-check-in supported by a digital register of arrivals and departures and self-Know Your Customer (KYC) along with IoT-managed smart locks and virtual assistance using Azure IoT, according to their joint statement.

Additionally, OYO will start to share existing workloads to Microsoft Azure, adopt the Microsoft 365 suite for better collaboration and productivity and switch to GitHub Enterprise for securely accelerating tech development.

The announcement comes after Microsoft’s recent strategic equity investment of nearly $5 million (about ₹37 crore) in OYO.