ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft-owned GitHub fires over 140 engineers across its India operations: Report

March 28, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Microsoft-owned GitHub India eliminated over 140 engineering roles across its India operations 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft-owned GitHub laid-off 142 engineers across its India operations. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft-owned GitHub, an internet hosting service provider, laid-off 142 engineers across its India operations.

The company laid off employees giving them two months’ pay as severance, a report from Business Today said.

Sources, the report cites, claimed that the layoffs were not based on the performance of employees, and the whole engineering team was asked to leave.

ALSO READ
Explained | What does the recent wave of tech layoffs mean? 

Laid-off employees have been made to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in lieu of the severance benefits, the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A GitHub spokesperson told The Hindu, “As part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward.”

GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke in an email to employees said that layoffs were implemented as part of new budgetary realignments designed to focus on short-term and long-term strategies. The CEO also stressed on the company’s plan to integrate AI “with urgency”, the report said.

ALSO READ
Pinterest cuts about 150 jobs

Earlier this month, news emerged that Microsoft had laid off its entire ethics team as part of layoffs that affected 10,000 employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US