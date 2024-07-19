ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft outage affects Azure services impacting multiple users

Updated - July 19, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 12:48 pm IST

A number of Indian airlines including Indigo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Spicejet were all said to be facing technical glitches around booking tickets and web check-in

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft said it was investigating issues with multiple Azure services in the Central U.S. region. | Photo Credit: GONZALO FUENTES

A host of services including flights, hotels, and offices globally were all affected early on Friday for most Microsoft Windows devices. A number of Indian airlines including Indigo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Spicejet were all said to be facing technical glitches around booking tickets and web check-in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources now say that the issue was likely due to a recent update from U.S. cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike which provides endpoint services for several global organisations. Users across were unable to login to their systems as they crashed reflecting the Blue screen of death error on all systems.

Indigo informed customers that systems “across the network” were affected resulting in “increased wait times at our contact centres and airports”. Akasa Air has issued a similar alert warning that automated options to manage existing bookings were down. Spice Jet has also sent out a warning in the same vein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, affected airlines are doing manual check-ins and boarding processes at the airports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Reuters report shared that the London Stock Exchange had suffered an outage while a major low-cost U.S. airline called Frontier Airlines had to temporarily ground their flights because of the issue.

Late on Thursday, the company said that customers could experience issues including “failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services” with multiple Azure services and its Microsoft 365 suite of apps.

The Microsoft 365 status account on X has posted an update sharing their services were now “seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US