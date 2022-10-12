Some of Microsoft’s popular tools are coming to Meta Quest headsets

Meta, Facebook’s parent, has been making aggressive strides in the metaverse sector, in spite of its Reality Labs unit losing around $6 billion in 2022

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 15:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A promotional image of a VR user accessing Microsoft 365 | Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has planned to bring its remote work and productivity tools, and cloud gaming to Meta’s virtual reality (VR) Quest devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tech company will bring its ‘Mesh for Teams’ feature, which helps professionals participate in digital gatherings, to Quest headsets. Windows 365 and Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint will also be available in Meta’s VR ecosystem, according to a release by Microsoft on Tuesday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Users will also be able to stream a Windows Cloud PC while using the Meta Quest headsets. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft is also planning to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta Quest Store, allowing gamers to stream several high-quality Xbox games to phones, tablets, PCs, select smart TVs, and the Meta Quest platform, the company stated in the release. 

The Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 headsets will be supported by Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Cupertino company has been making aggressive strides in the metaverse after rebranding itself as ‘Meta’. 

However, its Reality Labs unit, which works on metaverse projects, has lost around $6 billion in the current year. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app