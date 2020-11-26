Microsoft Office files in iOS devices can be edited using Google Workspace

The availability of Office editing on iOS will allow users to edit, comment, and collaborate using powerful real-time tools.

Microsoft Office files can now be edited using Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on iOS devices, extending the collaborative and assistive features of Google Workspace.

The availability of Office editing on iOS will allow users to edit, comment, and collaborate using powerful real-time tools, and will replace Quickoffice or Office Compatibility Mode.

It will also improve sharing options and controls, reduce the need to download and email file attachments as well as streamline workflows by minimising the necessity to convert files, Google said in a blog post.

Office editing feature was introduced on the web last year, and Google added it to Android devices in September, enabling people to work with Microsoft Office files by using Google’s tools.

The supported file types include Word files: .doc, .docx, .dot; Excel files: .xls, .xlsx, .xlsm, .xlt; and Powerpoint files: .ppt, .pptx, .pps, .pot, according to Google.

The feature was rolled out and will be available to users with personal Google Accounts, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers, the search giant said.

Further, people need to make sure their Google Drive app is up to date in order to use the Office editing feature, it added.