Microsoft Office files can now be edited on Android

Microsoft Office users can now fully edit and collaborate on their Word, PowerPoint and Excel files using Google’s G Suite platform on Android devices.
The latest Google update implies that Android version of G Suite will support files with popular extensions like .doc, .docx, .xls, and .ppt, eliminating the need to convert files to native G Suite versions.
It has added features to improve sharing options and controls that reduces the need to download and email file attachments.
“This feature brings the collaborative and assistive features of G Suite to your Microsoft Office files when you’re using your Android device,” Google said in a blog post.
If a user edits Word, Excel, or PowerPoint documents from a version older than Office 2007, files will be saved to a newer format while using Office editing.
Office editing will replace QuickOffice, known as Office Compatibility Mode, which Google said has more functionality and collaboration capabilities.
Google launched the Microsoft editing feature to G Suite apps for web last year, and will start rolling out to users with Android devices from September 8.
It will be available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Google Accounts, and they will not be required to install software to get new features in G Suite. Most new features will appear in users' accounts automatically.
However, the company did not mention whether the Office editing for G Suite will be available for iOS devices.
