Microsoft Office 2021 will be available for Windows, Mac users

24 February 2021 14:51 IST

The next versions of Office are designed for customers who are still looking for a traditional “one-time purchase” model, over the company’s cloud-based Microsoft 365 subscription service.

Microsoft has announced the next edition of its productivity suite for both personal and enterprise users. The versions will be available for Windows and macOS later this year.

The Redmond-based company did not reveal the specifics about the consumer version, and said it “will announce more details about new features included in Office 2021 closer to general availability.”

The company divulged some specifics on the commercial version, which will include Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel, dark mode support across multiple apps, and performance improvements in Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

The software giant said it has built it's enterprise Office version for a limited set of specific situations including regulated devices that cannot accept feature updates for years at a time, process control devices on the manufacturing floor that are not connected to the internet, and speciality systems that must stay locked in time and require a long-term servicing channel.

Microsoft also said it will increase the price of Office Professional Plus, Office Standard, and the individual apps by up to 10% at the time of general availability. The company further added, the pricing of Office 2021 for personal and small business will not be changed at the time of the release.