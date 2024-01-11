ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft offers to store all personal data of cloud customers in EU

January 11, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - STOCKHOLM

Microsoft said its European Union Cloud customers would be able to process and store all personal data in the region following privacu and security legislation

Reuters

Microsoft said on Thursday its European Union cloud customers would be able to process and store all personal data in the region as part of a phased roll-out plan.

Technology companies have been rolling out data storage and processing capabilities in the EU following privacy and security legislation. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said in October it would allow data storage on servers located in the EU.

Microsoft had earlier allowed processing of some data in the region. With the current move, it would now also include data found in system-generated logs, produced automatically while using its services.

ALSO READ
Google and Amazon lay off hundreds: Reports

For big companies, data storage has become so large and distributed across so many countries that it becomes difficult for them to understand where their data resides and if it complies with privacy rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Later this year, Microsoft will launch a next phase that will deal with storing temporary data transfers required for technical support interactions, Chief Privacy Officer Julie Brill said in a blog post.

The company is also planning to offer a paid support option which will provide initial technical response from within the EU, Brill said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US