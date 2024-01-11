Microsoft offers to store all personal data of cloud customers in EU

January 11, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - STOCKHOLM

Microsoft said on Thursday its European Union cloud customers would be able to process and store all personal data in the region as part of a phased roll-out plan.

Technology companies have been rolling out data storage and processing capabilities in the EU following privacy and security legislation. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said in October it would allow data storage on servers located in the EU.

Microsoft had earlier allowed processing of some data in the region. With the current move, it would now also include data found in system-generated logs, produced automatically while using its services.

For big companies, data storage has become so large and distributed across so many countries that it becomes difficult for them to understand where their data resides and if it complies with privacy rules.

Later this year, Microsoft will launch a next phase that will deal with storing temporary data transfers required for technical support interactions, Chief Privacy Officer Julie Brill said in a blog post.

The company is also planning to offer a paid support option which will provide initial technical response from within the EU, Brill said.