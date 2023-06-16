ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft notches record high valuation of nearly $2.6 trillion

June 16, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - NEW YORK

Microsoft shares rose to a new record high close as market optimism about the prospects of AI helped buoy the technology giant to a record market capitalisation of $2.59 trillion

Reuters

File photo of the Microsoft logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft Corp. shares rose to a new record high close on Thursday as market optimism about the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) has helped buoy the technology giant to a record market capitalisation of $2.59 trillion.

Microsoft is seen as a leader in the adoption of AI technology in the software industry owing to its huge investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco-based startup that owns the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT.

Last month, Microsoft began rolling out a host of AI upgrades, including ChatGPT, to Azure cloud services as well as its search engine Bing - in a move that seeks to challenge the dominance of Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

ALSO READ
Microsoft upgrades ChatGPT and Bing in wide-ranging AI product launch

Microsoft's shares closed up 3.2% at $348.10 per share on Thursday. The stock, which has gained more than 45% in the year to date, reached its prior record close of $343.11 on November 19, 2021. The stock's intraday record high was $349.67 on November 22, 2021.

In addition, Apple Inc. shares also achieved a record high close of $186.01 on Thursday, while shares of graphics chipmaker Nvidia set a fresh intraday record of $432.89.

Earlier Thursday, JPMorgan analysts raised their price target on Microsoft's stock, citing AI driving demand for the company's products. Of the 53 analysts covering Microsoft, 44 recommended buying the shares and the median price target is $340, according to Refinitiv data.

"We reaffirm our bullish-outlier viewpoint on generative AI and continue to see it driving a resurgence of confidence in key software franchises," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to clients.

