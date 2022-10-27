Microsoft to create, upskill new cybersecurity workforce with CyberShikshaa

Microsoft CyberShikshaa will focus on scaling the program, leveraging industry partnerships, and conducting specialized training for careers in BFSI

The Hindu Bureau
October 27, 2022 16:32 IST

A file photo of the Microsoft logo

Microsoft on Thursday expanded its CyberShikshaa program in association with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Tata Strive, and ICT Academy to create and upskill a new cybersecurity workforce in the country.

Microsoft aims to reach 45,000 women and underserved youth with technical skills for careers in cybersecurity, and to provide internships or job opportunities for 10,000 learners in the next three years.

Till date, Microsoft has trained 1,100 women out of which 800 are currently employed in the cybersecurity space. The U.S. based company has also trained 5,000 underserved youth members under the Cybersecurity Beginners modules.

Microsoft to create, upskill new cybersecurity workforce with CyberShikshaa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In its fifth year, CyberShikshaa will focus on scaling the program, leveraging industry partnerships, and conducting specialised training for careers in the banking sector, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry.

Expanding its reach into semi-urban and rural locations of the country, the program will offer AI/ML training for cybersecurity product development and enable cybersecurity certifications through an enhanced Cybersecurity Beginners program named ‘Ready4Cybersecurity.’ More than 10,000 rural underserved youth members will be enabled with ‘Ready4Cybersecurity’ certifications.

Started in 2018 with DSCI, the CyberShikshaa training curriculum comprises training for more than 400 hours in several modules, including Information Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Cyber Forensics, Cryptography, and Network Security.

The trainings are conducted in more than 100 centres across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

