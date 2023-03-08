Microsoft makes Outlook free to use on Macs, removes need for Office or 365 subscriptions

March 08, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Microsoft has made Outlook free on macOS. Users will no longer be required to have a Microsoft 365 subscription or Office licence to use it.

Outlook for Mac includes support for Gmail, Outlook.com accounts, iCloud, Yahoo and other email providers with IMAP support.

Built natively for Mac, the Outlook app will allow users to view agenda using a widget and see reminders in the Notification Centre, the company said in a blog post.

The Outlook app for macOS users also integrates Handoff feature, where users can pick up tasks where they left between their iOS and Mac devices. The feature will require users to be signed into the same Apple ID on their devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The app will also get “Profiles” with future updates to connect email accounts to Apple’s Focus experience improving integration even further.

“The new Outlook for Mac is a native macOS app. Microsoft plans to continue building and maintaining best-in-class native apps on macOS and iOS. No Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are planned for Mac Outlook”, Michael Palermiti, Partner Product Group Manager for Outlook said.

The move from Microsoft comes as the company is in the middle of rebuilding its Outlook app for Windows. The Windows Mail app and Outlook for Windows much like the app for Mac is expected to be free and support a variety of email providers.

Earlier this week, Microsoft also expanded AI integration to more developers, bundling the technology behind CHatGPT with its Power Platform. The platform allows users to develop applications with little to no coding.