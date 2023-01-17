ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft makes Azure with OpenAI’s Chat GPT available for enterprise customers 

January 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Microsoft announced it will make Azure’s cloud service with OpenAI’s ChatGPT accessible for its enterprise customers 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft announced it has made Azure cloud services with ChatGPT accessible for enterprise customers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft, on Monday, announced it will be making OpenAI’s ChatGPT available with its Azure OpenAI suite of services. According to an official announcement, enterprise customers who use Azure cloud services will be able to access ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI services and can apply for access to AI models including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2.

“ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives,” Satya Nadella shared in a tweet.

Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President, AI Platform at Microsoft in a blog shared that Azure OpenAI service is now generally available and will enable businesses to“apply for access to the most advanced AI models in the world—including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2—backed by the trusted enterprise-grade capabilities and AI-optimized infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, to create cutting-edge applications.” Azure is also the core computing power behind OpenAI API’s family of models for research advancement and developer productivity.

Earlier this month, news had emerged that Microsoft was in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT.

OpenAI made its ChatGPT, a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts, available for free public testing on November 30.

