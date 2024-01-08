Microsoft launches program AI Odyssey to upskill 100,000 Indian developers in AI

January 08, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Microsoft has announced the launch of an initiative called AI Odyssey today to train 100,000 developers in India in AI tools and applications. The month-long program is open to all AI enthusiasts regardless of their background or experience in the industry.

Interested participants can register for free on aka.ms/AIOdyssey to access the learning modules and resources online. The program comprises two levels that have to be finished by January 31, 2024.

The first level of the course shows how Azure AI services can be used to build and deploy AI products and solutions for various use-cases. Participants will have access to resources like code samples and guides to develop their practical skills. In the second level, they will be tested via an online assessment with interactive lab tasks that will earn them Microsoft Applied Skills credentials.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ADVERTISEMENT

“AI is the future of innovation and India is leading the way with its tech talent. The Microsoft Applied Skills credential will help developers demonstrate their competence and creativity in the most in-demand AI skills and scenarios. We welcome all developers to join us in creating meaningful AI solutions that will contribute to India’s economy,” Irina Ghose, Managing Director of Microsoft India said in a statement released to the press.

Having completed both levels, participants then have chance to win a VIP Pass to attend the Microsoft AI Tour in Bangalore to be held on February 8, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.