Microsoft launches personalised news feed

09 September 2021 13:33 IST

Microsoft launched a personalised news feed called Microsoft Start available both as a website and on mobile app.

Microsoft said the feed will combine news from premium publishers, tailored as per a user’s interests. Start builds on Microsoft MSN and Microsoft News, and the company noted that MSN will remain available to the consumers.

The personalised feed curates content based on a reader’s interest. By clicking on the ‘Personalize’ button, users can engage with the content. The more they engage, the more refined feed becomes. Besides, when a reader does not like the article or publisher, they can indicate the dislike which will be noted and the feed will be tailored accordingly.

For quick updates, the feed has information cards on topics such as weather, finance, sports and traffic. These cards can be adjusted by the users. By expanding the cards, users can access more information on the topics they choose.

When a user logs into their Microsoft account, Microsoft Start showcases consistent content regardless of how they access it. So, they can pick up from where they left.

Microsoft start is integrated into Microsoft products such as Windows 10, Windows 11 and Microsoft Edge new tab page. On Windows 10, users can open the feed by clicking the weather icon in the taskbar.