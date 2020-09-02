Microsoft rolls out tools to spot disinformation, deepfakes

Microsoft announced on Tuesday tools to identify manipulated videos and photos. The tools are part of the company’s programme to help protect voting through ElectionGuard, a feature to verify and secure campaigns ahead of US elections, Microsoft said in a statement.
Microsoft’s Video Authenticator can analyse a video or a still photo to provide a percentage chance, or confidence score, that the media is artificially manipulated. In the case of a video, it can provide the details in real-time on each frame as the video plays.
It works by detecting the blending boundary of the deepfake and subtle fading elements that might not be detectable by the human eye.
The tool was created taking information from a public dataset and testing it on a deepfake detection dataset. Microsoft built the tool in partnership with the AI Foundation based in San Francisco.
To combat disinformation, the technology company has added a tool into its cloud service Azure. The tool enables content producers to add digital hashes and certificates that are attached as metadata and carried along with the content.
Microsoft has also added a reader that checks the certificates and matches hashes, letting people know with a high degree of accuracy that the content is authentic and that it hasn’t been changed. It also shares details about content creator.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath