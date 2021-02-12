Microsoft launches new hybrid cloud solution in India

12 February 2021 15:29 IST

Azure Stack HCI, the new addition to the Azure Stack portfolio is compatible with both Windows and Linux virtual machines, and will be available from 20 partners offering Microsoft-validated hardware systems.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft on Thursday launched a new hybrid cloud solution in India for organisations to build and run cloud-native applications with seamless access to on-premise cloud services with existing tool, processes, and skillsets.

Azure Stack hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), the new addition to the Azure Stack portfolio is compatible with both Windows and Linux virtual machines, and will be available from 20 partners offering Microsoft-validated hardware systems.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Online experience improves in India driven by teenagers, Microsoft says

“The role of hybrid cloud has transformed from being integrator of datacentres with the public cloud to enabler of day-to-day business functions,” Microsoft India COO Rajiv Sodhi, said in a statement. “Consistent hybrid tools and experiences have never been more important and Azure Stack HCI brings together the familiarity and flexibility of on-premises virtualisation with powerful new hybrid capabilities.”

Azure Stack HCI combines infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) services in a software stack that spans on-premises datacentres and Microsoft’s Azure cloud, providing the latest and up to date security, performance, and feature updates.

Also Read | Amazon urges judge to set aside $10 bln cloud contract award to Microsoft

The software giant’s new hybrid cloud solution can be scaled according to the workload of enterprises and provides access to familiar tools from the company as well as popular third-party tools. Organisations can opt for Microsoft’s pay-as-you-go subscription model for flexibility and lower total cost of ownership, the company noted.

“With our cloud-native approach, we aim to help customers realise higher value HCI through quick deployment and integration that leverages familiar management and tools with flexible Azure subscription pricing,” Sodhi said. “This will enable organisations to be adaptive, agile, efficient, and responsive across locations, optimising operations and IT cost efficiency in an increasingly remote work environment today.”