Microsoft launches ARM-based computer for developers

Microsoft on Monday launched the Windows Dev Kit 2023, a new personal computer designed for developers using the ARM chip design. The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is available in eight countries; Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, U.K., and U.S., the company blog mentioned.

Microsoft Windows Dev Kit 2023 is a part of ‘Project Volterra’ started in May 2022. With this new device, developers can build, run, and test Windows apps for Arm on a single compact device, the blog says.

The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC and utilizing the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK. This device sports 32GB RAM and 512GB high-speed NVMe storage, along with multiple ports: built-in Wi-Fi 6, physical ethernet, 3 USB-A and 2 USB-C, and a Mini Display port for connectivity.

With the Dev Kit 2023 you can also drive up to 3 external monitors simultaneously, including 2 at 4K 60Hz

“Windows Dev Kit 2023 enables developers to build apps the NPU hardware to accelerate AI/ML workloads delivering AI-enhanced features and experiences,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

The Dev Kit 2023 will get the access to ARM-compatible versions of Microsoft’s core productivity apps, and selected third-party programs. It also runs many software development tools.

The Microsoft Windows Dev Kit is available at $599.