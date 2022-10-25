Microsoft launches ARM-based computer for developers

The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC and utilizing the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 14:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC and utilizing the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft on Monday launched the Windows Dev Kit 2023, a new personal computer designed for developers using the ARM chip design. The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is available in eight countries; Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, U.K., and U.S., the company blog mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Microsoft Windows Dev Kit 2023 is a part of ‘Project Volterra’ started in May 2022. With this new device, developers can build, run, and test Windows apps for Arm on a single compact device, the blog says.

The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC and utilizing the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK. This device sports 32GB RAM and 512GB high-speed NVMe storage, along with multiple ports: built-in Wi-Fi 6, physical ethernet, 3 USB-A and 2 USB-C, and a Mini Display port for connectivity. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Dev Kit 2023 you can also drive up to 3 external monitors simultaneously, including 2 at 4K 60Hz 

“Windows Dev Kit 2023 enables developers to build apps the NPU hardware to accelerate AI/ML workloads delivering AI-enhanced features and experiences,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Dev Kit 2023 will get the access to ARM-compatible versions of Microsoft’s core productivity apps, and selected third-party programs. It also runs many software development tools. 

The Microsoft Windows Dev Kit is available at $599.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
gadgets (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app