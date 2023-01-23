Microsoft is shutting down virtual reality platform, AltspaceVR

January 23, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Microsoft has planned to shut down AltspaceVR, an international community of users and social place where people can hang out with friends or colleagues as 3D avatars.

The tech company will now shift its focus to mixed reality platform Microsoft Mesh.

We aim to expand VR beyond consumer into business and create a more open, accessible, and secure version of immersive experiences in the metaverse. To achieve that we are closing the AltpaceVR platform on March 10, 2023, and now focus on immersive experiences in Microsoft Mesh, AltspaceVR said in its website.

AltspaceVR has built virtual social spaces well before “metaverse” was a household word where several companies want to be present.

Microsoft acquired AltspaceVR in 2017 when the virtual reality platform decided to shut down.

Recently the technology sector has seen massive layoffs around the globe affecting employees in companies that include the likes of Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta amid others.

Microsoft has announced to cut 5% of its workforce, impacting 10,000 employees.

It is not clear if the technology company is shelving some of its metaverse plans or if AltspaceVR is just a part of company-wide layoffs.