Microsoft is planning to build a super app to challenge Apple, Google app stores: report

December 07, 2022 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Microsoft is inspired by Tencent’s mobile strategy to create an all-in-one app.

The Hindu Bureau

Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Microsoft is said to be building a “super app” that will allow users to shop, text, web search, and check news feeds among other features in a one-stop smartphone app, according to a report by  The Information.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this ambitious initiative, the US-based company is eyeing to take on Apple and Google and disrupt their domination on the Mobile Search business, the report said.

The tech company wants the app to boost its multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services, The Information reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Explained | Why app store fees are causing a stir?

Currently Microsoft does not have a mobile app store for smartphone users, unlike Google’s playstore and Apple’s appstore that dominate the appstore ecosystem.

Microsoft is inspired by Tencent’s mobile strategy to create an all-in-one app. The Chinese firm has a WeChat app, which combines messaging with shopping, online games, news and a variety of services including grocery ordering, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US