Microsoft is planning to build a super app to challenge Apple, Google app stores: report

Microsoft is inspired by Tencent’s mobile strategy to create an all-in-one app.

December 07, 2022 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration

Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Microsoft is said to be building a “super app” that will allow users to shop, text, web search, and check news feeds among other features in a one-stop smartphone app, according to a report by  The Information.

For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache.

Through this ambitious initiative, the US-based company is eyeing to take on Apple and Google and disrupt their domination on the Mobile Search business, the report said.

The tech company wants the app to boost its multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services, The Information reported.

Currently Microsoft does not have a mobile app store for smartphone users, unlike Google’s playstore and Apple’s appstore that dominate the appstore ecosystem.

Microsoft is inspired by Tencent’s mobile strategy to create an all-in-one app. The Chinese firm has a WeChat app, which combines messaging with shopping, online games, news and a variety of services including grocery ordering, according to the report.

