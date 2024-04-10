ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft invests $2.9 Billion in Japan for AI development

April 10, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Microsoft has announced that it is investing $2.9 billion over the next two years in Japan, as per a report published by AFP on Wednesday. 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft invests $2.9 Billion in Japan for AI development. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft not only aims to boost Japan’s AI capabilities but also strengthen its cybersecurity defences against threats from China and Russia. 

This move, announced alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Washington, highlights Tokyo’s commitment to becoming a major AI power.

Intel to launch enhanced AI chip Gaudi 3

Microsoft’s Vice Chairman and President, Brad Smith, described this as the company’s largest investment in Japan in its 46-year history.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Part of the investment includes providing more advanced computing resources, such as improved graphics processing units crucial for running AI applications. Additionally, Microsoft plans to train three million Japanese workers in AI skills over the next three years and open its first Microsoft Research Asia lab in Tokyo.

Two new AI research partnerships between US and Japanese universities, funded by companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and Arm, aim to set new standards in AI development. 

