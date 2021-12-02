Microsoft introduces Teams for small businesses

02 December 2021 14:15 IST

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Teams Essentials, the first-ever standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses. The tool is designed to give small firms an option to host online meetings and support collaboration.

The service will be available at ₹100 per person per month, and provides unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours with up to 300 people and 10 GB of cloud storage per user. It will include both existing as well as new features in the free version of Teams.

Small businesses need the flexibility to hire from anywhere and technology that opens the door to new employee workstyles, Microsoft said.

Customers can buy Teams Essentials through the Teams website or from Microsoft Cloud Partners.