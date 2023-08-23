Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

August 23, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing popular programming language Python to Excel and has made a public preview of the feature available. This means that advanced users will now be able to directly add Python code to the sheet and analyse it using the usual Excel formulae.

“Python in Excel combines Python’s powerful data analysis and visualization libraries with Excel’s features you know and love. You can manipulate and explore data in Excel using Python plots and libraries, and then use Excel’s formulas, charts and PivotTables to further refine your insights,” Steffan Kinnestrand, GM of Modern Work at Microsoft explained in the blog posted. “Now you can do advanced data analysis in the familiar Excel environment by accessing Python directly from the Excel ribbon.

Users don’t need to set up or install any additional software to access the feature, as Excel is using built-in connectors and Power Query to integrate Python. The blog further stated that the Python calculations will be run in the Microsoft Cloud.

Excel users will now be able to create formulae, PivotTables, and charts based on Python data. They can also bring in charting libraries like Matplotlib and Seaborn to make heatmap visualisations, violin plots, and swarm plots.

Microsoft has partnered with data science platform, Anaconda to make commonly used Python libraries available in Excel.

The feature is first being rolled out today to Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Beta Channel. It will be limited to Windows users initially, post which it will be made available to other platforms later. Microsoft has also clarified that Python in Excel will be included within the Microsoft 365 subscription during the preview, but some functionality will be restricted without the paid license, once the preview is over.

