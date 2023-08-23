HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

Advanced users will now be able to directly add Python code to the sheet and analyse it using the usual Excel formulae.

August 23, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE - Microsoft has announced that it is bringing popular programming language Python to Excel and has made a public preview of the feature available. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE - Microsoft has announced that it is bringing popular programming language Python to Excel and has made a public preview of the feature available. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing popular programming language Python to Excel and has made a public preview of the feature available. This means that advanced users will now be able to directly add Python code to the sheet and analyse it using the usual Excel formulae.

“Python in Excel combines Python’s powerful data analysis and visualization libraries with Excel’s features you know and love. You can manipulate and explore data in Excel using Python plots and libraries, and then use Excel’s formulas, charts and PivotTables to further refine your insights,” Steffan Kinnestrand, GM of Modern Work at Microsoft explained in the blog posted. “Now you can do advanced data analysis in the familiar Excel environment by accessing Python directly from the Excel ribbon. 

Users don’t need to set up or install any additional software to access the feature, as Excel is using built-in connectors and Power Query to integrate Python. The blog further stated that the Python calculations will be run in the Microsoft Cloud

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Excel users will now be able to create formulae, PivotTables, and charts based on Python data. They can also bring in charting libraries like Matplotlib and Seaborn to make heatmap visualisations, violin plots, and swarm plots. 

Microsoft has partnered with data science platform, Anaconda to make commonly used Python libraries available in Excel. 

The feature is first being rolled out today to Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Beta Channel. It will be limited to Windows users initially, post which it will be made available to other platforms later. Microsoft has also clarified that Python in Excel will be included within the Microsoft 365 subscription during the preview, but some functionality will be restricted without the paid license, once the preview is over.  

ALSO READ
Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard to meet UK demands

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.