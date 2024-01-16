January 16, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Microsoft on Monday announced that it was launching a premium version of its AI-powered offering, called Copilot Pro, at a cost of $20 per user per month, to fulfil users’ content creation needs across platforms and devices.

Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers will be able to use Copilot Pro in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, on PC, Mac, and iPad. Copilot Pro users will get to access OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo model and soon, the ability to switch between AI models based on preference, per Microsoft’s statement.

AI-enabled image creation through the Designer product, as well as the function to build Copilot GPTs, are also being rolled out.

Meanwhile, the free Copilot app will become available to both Android and iOS users, as well as small and medium businesses.

“Our goal is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more by bringing Copilot, the everyday AI companion, to millions of people around the world. We have reached another milestone in this mission with more than 5 billion chats and more than 5 billion images to date. As Copilot continues to earn preference and usage, we’re receiving valuable feedback on how to improve,” said Microsoft.

The company added that it observed both early embracers of the technology as well as those who wanted the Copilot tools for personal use.

However, both OpenAI and Microsoft have been hit by lawsuits claiming that their AI products were trained on illegally scraped copyrighted content and media. The legal proceedings are ongoing.

