Microsoft introduces B&O wireless headphones for gamers

The headset’s features include active noise-cancellation (ANC), virtualised surround sound through Dolby Atmos for Headphones, and a virtual boom arm with an array of directional, beamforming microphones, instead of a physical one

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft has introduced a new Xbox accessory to elevate the audio experience of its gamers, the Bang & Olufsen (B&O) Beoplay Portal wireless headphones.

The luxury device maker’s latest headset is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. It is the first product in the Designed for Xbox Limited Series programme.

“Beoplay Portal is the perfect combination of technology, design and craftsmanship providing an immaculate audio experience for gaming and everyday activities,” Xbox said in a blog post.

The headset’s features include active noise-cancellation (ANC), virtualised surround sound through Dolby Atmos for Headphones, and a virtual boom arm with an array of directional, beamforming microphones, instead of a physical one.

Also Read | Bethesda and Microsoft seal US$7.5 billion acquisition deal; here’s to more games

The B&O audio app for iOS and Android enables users to fine-tune their audio experience by adjusting adaptive ANC, mic monitoring and tone, game and chat balance, and access to pre-set game modes such as RPG or FPS. The app also helps in updating the headset’s software.

The headset is lightweight, at 282 grams, its ear cushions have built-in jaw support for greater sound isolation, and the aluminium earcups feature capacitive touch controls for volume as well as, game and chat balance.

Gamers can connect Beoplay Portal to the compatible gaming consoles with lossless 2.4GHz Xbox Wireless connectivity built in, and to PC and mobile devices with Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive. According to Microsoft, the headset takes about three hours to charge, and users can get up to 12 hours of battery life from it with Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth and ANC, and up to 24 hours with Bluetooth and ANC.

Also Read | ‘Xbox Wireless Headset’ promises to deliver customisable audio experience for gamers

Beoplay Portal is the Danish company’s first foray into making a gaming-first audio device. It expands the wide array of first- and third- party headsets available for Xbox gamers, including the recently launched Xbox Wireless Headset.

The B&O Beoplay Portal wireless headphones are available in three colours -- Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy Brass, starting at $499 in select markets worldwide, Microsoft noted.