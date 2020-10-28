Microsoft Internet Explorer users will be redirected to Edge browser

28 October 2020 19:13 IST

It will ask for users' permission to copy their browsing data and preferences from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge

Microsoft will automatically redirect users to its Edge browser when users visit incompatible sites with Internet Explorer.

Earlier, users needed to manually switch to a different browser whenever they received notification on site incompatibility.

"The need to manually switch to a different browser changes starts with Microsoft Edge Stable version 87," the company said in a blog post.

On redirection to Microsoft Edge, users will be shown a one-time dialog box explaining the reason for switching.

They can give their consent by checking "always bring over my browsing data and preferences from Internet Explorer".

Once permitted, it will import browsing data including favorites, passwords, search engines, open tabs, history, settings, cookies, and the Home Page.

Users can also choose to deny permission for copying their browsing data and click continue browsing to resume their session.

It will also display a website incompatibility banner, below the address bar for every redirection.

The banner encourages users to switch to Microsoft Edge, and also offers to make Edge their default browser.

When a site is redirected to Edge browser, the Explorer tab that started loading the site is closed if it had no prior content.

The technology company will also give users the option to disable redirection before or after updating to Microsoft Edge Stable version 87.