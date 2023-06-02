ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft inks computing infrastructure deal with CoreWeave: Report

June 02, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Microsoft may spend billions of dollars over multiple years on computing infrastructure from start-up CoreWeave, CNBC reported

Reuters

File photo of the Microsoft logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft Corp. may spend billions of dollars over multiple years on computing infrastructure from start-up CoreWeave, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Windows maker had signed the CoreWeave deal earlier this year in order to ensure that OpenAI, which operates the viral ChatGPT chatbot, will have adequate computing power, according to the report.

Microsoft and CoreWeave did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

CoreWeave, valued at $2 billion and which counts Nvidia Corp. among its investors, has raised more than $400 million over the last two months.

New York-based CoreWeave specialises in providing cloud computing services based on graphics processing units, the category of chip pioneered by Nvidia that has become central to artificial intelligence services like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

