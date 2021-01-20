Microsoft increases upload file size limit to 250 GB for Teams, OneDrive. | Picture by special arrangement.

The software giant says the enhancement will facilitate sharing of large files such as 4K or 8K video files, 3D models, CAD files, or data sets with co-workers, clients and peers.

Microsoft has increased the file size limit for uploads to 250 GB, making it easier for its users to store as well as share large files in Microsoft 365.

Using the increased limit, Microsoft 365 users will be able to upload larger files into collaborative platforms like Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive. According to the company, individual files are “split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key.”

The Redmond-based company is using its Azure cloud computing platform to store users’ files, which also makes it convenient to access the files on different devices.

Further, to improve syncing of large files, the company is using what it calls ‘differential sync’, which will only sync changes to a file, and in the process, reduces sync time.

The new 250 GB upload limit support will be rolled out by the end of this month, and will be available to all users by the end of March, Microsoft noted in a blog post.