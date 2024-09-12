ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft fixes multiple bugs in Windows, including three that were being actively exploited  

Published - September 12, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Microsoft patched 79 flaws in Windows update, the patches included fixes for three bugs that were actively exploited by threat actors  

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft patched 79 flaws in Windows update | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft issued security fixes for three flaws impacting Windows platform and were being exploited in the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three flaws were fixed in addition to a total of seven critical vulnerabilities, which were either remote code execution or elevation of privileges flaws.

Along with the fixes, Microsoft also issued patched for a total 79 vulnerabilities, seven of which were rated critical, and one was rated moderate in severity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities in today’s updates are:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Windows installer elevation of privilege vulnerability which allowed attackers to gain system privileges on Windows systems. Windows mark of the web security feature bypass vulnerability, which allowed attackers to use specially crafted filed with non-standard target paths or internal structures to open while bypassed the Windows mark of the web security feature. The third critical vulnerability was identified as Microsoft publisher security feature bypass, which could be used by attackers to bypass the security protections against malicious threats in downloaded documents.

The fixes were issued as part of Microsoft’s September 2024 update.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US