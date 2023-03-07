ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration to more developer tools

March 07, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

Microsoft has bundled the technology enabling ChatGPT with its Power Platform, for users to create apps with less intensive coding

Reuters

File photo of a Microsoft office | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft Corp. on Monday bundled the technology behind ChatGPT with its Power Platform that allows users to develop applications with little or no coding, the latest integration of artificial intelligence into its products.

Big tech companies from Alphabet Inc. to Baidu Inc. are speeding up the integration of generative AI - technology that has gained popularity for its ability to generate human-like text responses to queries - into their offerings.

ALSO READ
Microsoft Bing “Celebrity” mode allows users to chat with famous personalities

Microsoft said a line of business-intelligence and app-development tools within Power Platform, including Power Virtual Agent and AI Builder, was updated with the new capabilities.

Power Virtual Agent, a tool for businesses to build chatbots, can now connect to internal company resources to generate summaries of weekly reports and customer queries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Microsoft has also added generative AI capabilities to AI Builder, which lets businesses automate workflows, and Dynamics 365, a business management platform.

The features will only be available in the United States.

Last month, the software giant added OpenAI's ChatGPT to its Bing search and Edge browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US