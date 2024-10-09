ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Edge vulnerabilities with severity rating ‘High’ reported, says CERT-IN

Published - October 09, 2024 03:11 pm IST

Vulnerabilities with a CERT-IN severity rating of ‘High’ have been reported in the Microsoft Edge browser

The Hindu Bureau

The affected software is Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) versions prior to 129.0.2792.79 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft Edge has reported multiple vulnerabilities and received a severity rating of ‘High’ from the Indian Computer Emergency Response (CERT-IN) team.

The affected software is Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) versions prior to 129.0.2792.79.

The reasons behind the vulnerabilities were cited as insufficient data validation in Mojo, inappropriate implementation in V8 and Integer overflow in Layout.

CERT-In issues high risk warning to Android users

CERT-IN warned that a remote attacker could target vulnerable systems to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code, meaning that users could be hacked as a result.

Microsoft has made available an update that should resolve the issue.

“Microsoft has released the latest Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 129.0.2792.79) and Microsoft Edge Extended Stable Channel (128.0.2739.107) which incorporate the latest updates of the Chromium project. For more information, see the Security Update Guide,” said the company in a short statement.

Internet users should regularly update their software and/or browsers in order to avail the latest safety patches and the best coverage.

