Microsoft Edge adds instant video calling feature to its browser

Microsoft has added new features like a quick video call feature, a new tool for screenshot and built-in price comparisons to its Edge browser, without adding extensions.

The video-calling tool will allow users to start video chat by simply clicking on ‘Meet Now’ on the new tab page. Users can create a link and share with up to 50 people who can join for free without signing up or downloading any app.

“Meet Now lets you share screens, chat with others and record sessions that last as long as you like,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

The feature will appear in Edge this month, and will be available in Outlook on the web and the Windows 10 taskbar in the coming weeks.

Microsoft has added a new way to capture online content without the need of a separate screenshot tool. With the selection tool, users can screen-grab what they need from a web page. They can drag towards the bottom of the screen, and Edge will automatically scroll down to capture a long image and share with others for future reference.

The company is also rolling out a price comparison feature that lets users compare prices of a product across retailers with a single click.