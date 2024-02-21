ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft develops AI server gear to lessen reliance on Nvidia: Report

February 21, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

Microsoft is developing a new network card that could improve the performance of its Maia AI server chip and potentially reduce its reliance on chip designer Nvidia, according to a report in the Information on Tuesday.

Reuters

Microsoft develops AI server gear. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has tapped Pradeep Sindhu, who co-founded networking gear developer Juniper Networks, to spearhead the network card effort, the report said citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft had acquired Sindhu's server chip startup, Fungible, last year.

The Windows-maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

