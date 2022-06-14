Microsoft, CWA enter into labour neutrality agreement

The agreement will apply at Activision Blizzard beginning 60 days after Microsoft’s acquisition closes

A Microsoft logo is pictured on a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The agreement will apply at Activision Blizzard beginning 60 days after Microsoft’s acquisition closes

Microsoft and the Communications Workers of America (CWA) said on Monday they have entered into a labour neutrality agreement, enabling workers to freely and fairly choose union representation.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The agreement will apply at Activision Blizzard beginning 60 days after Microsoft’s acquisition closes, a joint statement noted.

“This agreement provides a pathway for Activision Blizzard workers to exercise their democratic rights to organise and collectively bargain after the close of the Microsoft acquisition and establishes a high road framework for employers in the games industry,” Chris Shelton, President at CWA, said in a statement.

The announcement comes a few days after Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said that the firm recognised and will begin negotiations with the CWA related to the 27 quality assurance employees at Raven Software, the majority of whom voted to unionise last month.

Beginning of June, Microsoft announced principles for employee organising and engagement with labour organisations.

“Earlier this month we announced a set of principles that will guide our approach to labour organisations, and the Activision Blizzard acquisition is our first opportunity to put these principles into practice,” Brad Smith, President at Microsoft, said in a statement.

The CWA, which represents working people in tech, video games, and other fields, has backed numerous unionisation efforts like the one at the Apple Cumberland Mall store in Atlanta, amid a rise in unionisation campaigns across the U.S., including in the tech sector.