Microsoft to cut Twitter from its social media management tool

April 20, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

Microsoft will cut Twitter from its social management and advertising tool, prompting Twitter CEO Elon Musk to declare that he would be suing the company.

Microsoft updated its website to share that its Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform would no longer support Twitter, meaning that users would not be able to access their Twitter accounts, draft/manage tweets, view past tweets, or schedule tweets.

The change will come into effect on April 25.

Microsoft said the update would not affect those using Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for advertising.

However, Mr. Musk claimed that Microsoft “trained illegally” with the use of Twitter data, and said it was time for a lawsuit. This was possibly a reference to the data set used by the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI, which the Twitter chief left in 2018.

Twitter’s free API (application programming interface) became a paid feature under Mr. Musk’s leadership, and the outlet Wired reported that its most basic enterprise plan could cost more than $40,000 per month.

The Twitter website did not detail the cost of the enterprise level plan, but mentioned there were monthly subscription tiers.

Other accounts posting automated content on Twitter have also shared the difficulties they faced, such as the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Alerts account, which warned that it could no longer post Tsunami warnings and alerts as soon as they came out.